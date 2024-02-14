wrestling / News

PCO vs. Kon Added To TNA No Surrender

February 14, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA No Surrender Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling has announced a match between PCO and Kon for No Surrender, which happens on February 23 at the Alario Center in New Orleans. Here’s the updated lineup:

* No Surrender Rules for TNA World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Alex Shelley
* TNA X Division Championship: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Mustafa Ali
* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Gisele Shaw
* TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: Decay (c) vs. MK Ultra
* PCO vs. Kon

