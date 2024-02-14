wrestling / News
PCO vs. Kon Added To TNA No Surrender
TNA Wrestling has announced a match between PCO and Kon for No Surrender, which happens on February 23 at the Alario Center in New Orleans. Here’s the updated lineup:
* No Surrender Rules for TNA World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Alex Shelley
* TNA X Division Championship: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Mustafa Ali
* TNA Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Gisele Shaw
* TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: Decay (c) vs. MK Ultra
* PCO vs. Kon
BREAKING: Two monsters collide as @PCOisNotHuman faces @Big_Kon1 at #NoSurrender on February 23 LIVE on TNA+ from the Alario Center in New Orleans.
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/BnKNO0RCj2
Get TNA+: https://t.co/SjpCtpSxQB pic.twitter.com/B3QpinT19g
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 14, 2024
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Scott D’Amore’s TNA Exit, When D’Amore Tried To Buy Company
- Bully Ray Thinks The Rock Made Roman Reigns Look Like a ‘Co-Star’ at the WrestleMania Kickoff
- Tommy Dreamer Weighs In On Resurfaced Ashley Massaro Statement Amid Vince McMahon Allegations
- Matt Riddle Not Surprised By Vince McMahon Allegations, Says He’s A ‘Maniac’, Mentions Brock Lesnar