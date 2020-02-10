wrestling / News
PCO vs. Nick Aldis Set For ROH Supercard of Honor
February 9, 2020 | Posted by
Nick Aldis and PCO will face off in a potential battle of champions at ROH Supercard of Honor. It was announced during Sunday’s ROH Free Enterprise that Aldis will face PCO at the show, which takes place on April 4th in Lakeland, Florida.
The updated card for the show is:
* Nick Aldis vs. PCO
* Jeff Cobb and Dan Maff vs. KENTA and Taiji Ishimori
* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus vs. Will Ospreay, Amazing Red, and Rocky Romero
* Marty Scurll vs. Jay White
