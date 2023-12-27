PCO Wants To Win TNA World Championship In Quebec In 2024

PCO has winning the TNA World Championship in Quebec on his 2024 bucket list. The Impact star recently appeared on The Battleground Podcast and discussed his goals for the coming year as Impact rebrands to TNA, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On his goal for 2024: “My main focus is to get a title, to fight again in 2024 for the TNA World Championship. This is my main goal. This is my main objective. It’s become a TNA World Champion.”

On wanting to win the title in Montreal: “The market and the province of Quebec is a red hot, it’s it’s exploding. It’s it’s one of the biggest markets in pro wrestling right now. To have a championship match in my hometown, the province of Quebec, it could be Montreal, it could be anywhere in the province of Quebec, that would be really significant. That would be awesome.”