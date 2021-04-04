PCO Was Disappointed by The Undertaker Having to Retire After a Cinematic Match

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently spoke to ROH wrestler and former world champion PCO. During the interview, he spoke about his desire to have a match against The Undertaker, and how he was disappointed by the way The Undertaker’s retirement was handled during the pandemic. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

PCO on the development of his ROH character: “I got a pretty good win – loss record at Ring of Honor. PCO, it’s not his fault, but he’s going to a darker world now. Every Monday night, you’ll see a lot the alter ego of PCO, which is me talking to you, or doing a podcast [or] training, but once a month, when Destro’s got his monster, then it’s another ball game. So three weeks of, let’s say, Clark Kent but one week of Superman. It’s hard nowadays, like Taker. I don’t know how long it was without doing podcasts and things like that to preserve the character, but now that we’re talking about the business openly, we’re talking about the character openly, it’s kind of a little bit tougher to build heels or faces because you see everybody on social media, and you see them as they are. And I think the good thing with a character like mine, you have two dimensions to the character. You got Carl Ouellet, and you got PCO.”

PCO on being disappointed by The Undertaker retiring: “I’m very disappointed by this because I think I could have gave him a hell of a match for his retirement match. I think I could dig deep down, and I’ve got the resources to really steal the show with him being as over as he is. I think, in my mind, if you’re going to retire as Undertaker, I think he had to be burned down and put in the urn and go back in a casket, because you want to see Undertaker’s debut all the way to the end. You want to close that chapter. You want people to cry, over 80,000 people crying, sharing their love for the fact that they cared for what Taker has done. You want to sell entertainment and especially a lot of feelings. I think that’s the proper retirement for Undertaker, not during a pandemic with a cinematic match. That’s the way I see it, but that’s only my opinion.”

On how ROH is taking precautions to protect athletes during the pandemic: “We’re so protected. It’s so healthy. I think it’s the safest company out there. Don’t want to take anything away from everyone else. I’m sure everybody’s super safe but just the fact that since the beginning of the pandemic, we have no cases on location. Maybe some cases at home, but in The Bubble itself, we’re at zero cases since the beginning of everything. We’re, for two or three days, getting tested and can’t get out until we have the first negative test, and from then, you’re getting tested all the time all the way through the end of the day. Sometimes nine days – ten days altogether every time we do tapings. We do a lot. We work hard while there. It’s just more condensed. That’s the way to attack the pandemic. It’s looking good out there. It’s looking good in the United States. Vaccination rates are good, and a lot of states are almost back to normal. So hopefully we’re looking at the summer to be able to have crowds.”