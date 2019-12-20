PCO Weighs In on Marty Scurrl’s Likely ROH Departure, Wanting to Expand His Character

– New ROH World Champion PCO was the guest on the latest Busted Open Radio, and he spoke about Marty Scurll’s ROH future as well as his own. PCO and Scurll are both part of Villain Enterprises, though Scurll’s contract with ROH is up and he’s reportedly unlikely to re-sign. Speaking with Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray, PCO discussed how Scurll’s departure would affect him and what he would do if that happens; highlights are below.

On Scurll’s potential departure from ROH: “Good question. Because as crazy as it could sound, for all the rides and all the time that we’ve spend together — Marty, and Brody and Flip and myself — riding along together and having group text messages and things like that. It’s heavy for you guys, because you’re right in the middle of everything, every company, every gossip that there is in pro wrestling. But honestly, myself, I really don’t know what the situation with Marty is. He’s been keeping everything to himself very good.”

On how Scurll’s departure would affect him and Villain Enterprises: “If he does stay, that’d be awesome. If he does depart and leave — let’s say, either way. If he stays, I’d be glad he stays with Villain Enterprises. If he leaves, I would like to extend the PCO character even more to make it even more larger than life. And to get Destro involved maybe a little bit more. You know, if I had options. Things happen for different reasons. I don’t really know how it’s going to turn out. So with that situation, I just go on a daily basis and control what I can control, and try to do the best.”

