PCO On When His Impact Wrestling Contract Expires, Hopes AEW Uses ROH As Its Own Brand

PCO recently revealed when his Impact Wrestling contract is done with and weighed in on AEW’s purchase of ROH. PCO, himself a veteran of Ring of Honor, spoke with the Juice Pro Wrestling Podcast and revealed that his Impact contract is up in October and he intends to be fully committed to them until then. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On if there’s been any discussions with AEW: “[There were] a few times I had talks with AEW but, right now, I can’t do anything. I’m under contract with IMPACT Wrestling and, to be honest, I really like what’s going on there right now. I’m really happy with the way that things are going and the way they approach the character and everything. I think they’ve done a great job so, I don’t know. I’ve got this contract lined up. I’ve always been very loyal, too, when I sign a deal somewhere. I’m the type of guy that’s gonna ask maybe for special permission to go and try somewhere else and see how it goes and how it is. We’ll see down the line because my contract is finishing up in October, it’s just around the corner. We’ll see what’s going on there.”

On AEW buying ROH: “I don’t know, is it going to be like the NXT of AEW or is it going to be another brand like Raw and SmackDown? I see Ring of Honor as a brand in itself because there’s so many former great Champions like Samoa Joe, Bryan Danielson, me, and CM Punk. Then you could split that… Let’s say Wednesday, it’s AEW, and Friday, it’s ROH. Like when Vince bought WCW. At first, it was huge, you know, because it was Shane buying WCW and we all looked at it like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna be the Super Bowl of pro wrestling, when the WCW champ meets the WWE champ.’ It started good, but after that, it kinda went down the drain and they wanted to make sure WWE was the number one company.”