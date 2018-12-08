PCO Withdraws From Tonight’s House of Hardcore Main Event

– Previously, PCO was scheduled to take on Tommy Dreamer for the main event of tonight’s House of Hardcore event. PCO announced the news yesterday on his Twitter account, which you can see below. Also, here is the updated card for the event:

* Tommy Dreamer vs. TBA

* HOH Twitch TV Champion Willie Mack vs Shane Strickland.

* NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. Brian Cage.

* Britt Baker vs. Angelina Love.

* David Arquette & RJ City vs. Tyrus & Robert Strauss

* Also appearing will be Bully Ray, Big Cass, Joey Ryan and more.

More details are available at HouseofHardcore.net.