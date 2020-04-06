PCW Canadian Champion Jay Walker Breaks Down Firefly Fun House Match Scene By Scene

The Firefly Fun House Match at WrestleMania 36 was certainly an experience, and PCW wrestler Jay Walker decided to break down the match scene by scene. Walker, who is the current PCW Canadian Champion, posted to Twitter with a sequential breakdown of the match that shows his theory about how the various bits in the Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena encounter told the story of the two men’s career trajectories.

You can see the extended series of tweets below, which include a couple of side by side comparisons of scenes from the match with scenes from Cena’s career. The gist is that while Cena’s decision to play things safe kept him at the top but cost him in the end, Wyatt decided to take a big risk with his new character, managed to evolve and ultimately was positioned to take his moment back from when Cena took it away at WrestleMania 30.

The match has been unsurprisingly polarizing among wrestling fans, garnering very vocal praise and criticism both.

WrestleMania 30 is the most pivotal night. It’s why we’re here. Bray had the whole world in his hands. Cena had a chance to make a star BUT, he chose not to and it hurt Bray. So now Cena must look at his past to see the errors of his ways… pic.twitter.com/VOXnYRHVP1 — Jay Walker (@iamjaywalker) April 6, 2020

Cena’s debut was memorable. You can only imagine what would’ve happened if he never got that one moment to shine. He was very one dimensional. He wasn’t ready and almost got fired. pic.twitter.com/EinkxAUG92 — Jay Walker (@iamjaywalker) April 6, 2020

Cena became the Dr of Thugonomics! His edgy, fourth wall-breaking promos made him a hit. But it hurt & buried a lot of talent along the way. And rubbed some people the wrong way. It’s very lonely at the top of the mountain… pic.twitter.com/3sIGEmSdcG — Jay Walker (@iamjaywalker) April 6, 2020

Enter Bray Wyatt. He was different. He was becoming a star in a system where everyone played by the rules. He really had momentum on his side… pic.twitter.com/ufJo6L8N5q — Jay Walker (@iamjaywalker) April 6, 2020

But of course, it was too late. Cena was too slow. The Wyatt Family & Bray faded away. Cena was too afraid to seem heelish. Well now he would face his ultimate fear… pic.twitter.com/O6oB9V02Ie — Jay Walker (@iamjaywalker) April 6, 2020

And that’s where Cena snapped. He didn’t want to know. He was coming face to face with some deep rooted questions he didn’t want answers to. He had already failed enough… pic.twitter.com/ycNZMRDBPc — Jay Walker (@iamjaywalker) April 6, 2020

Cena played it safe to stay at the top. And it cost him everything. Everything that defined him has been taken from him. And while he clung to the light, something else emerged from the shadows… pic.twitter.com/fqYOAvFe6G — Jay Walker (@iamjaywalker) April 6, 2020