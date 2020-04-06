wrestling / News

PCW Canadian Champion Jay Walker Breaks Down Firefly Fun House Match Scene By Scene

April 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Firefly Fun House Match WrestleMania 36

The Firefly Fun House Match at WrestleMania 36 was certainly an experience, and PCW wrestler Jay Walker decided to break down the match scene by scene. Walker, who is the current PCW Canadian Champion, posted to Twitter with a sequential breakdown of the match that shows his theory about how the various bits in the Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena encounter told the story of the two men’s career trajectories.

You can see the extended series of tweets below, which include a couple of side by side comparisons of scenes from the match with scenes from Cena’s career. The gist is that while Cena’s decision to play things safe kept him at the top but cost him in the end, Wyatt decided to take a big risk with his new character, managed to evolve and ultimately was positioned to take his moment back from when Cena took it away at WrestleMania 30.

The match has been unsurprisingly polarizing among wrestling fans, garnering very vocal praise and criticism both.

