PCW Ultra All Systems Go Results: Jacob Fatu In Main Event
PCW Ultra held their event All Systems Go last night at the ILWU Memorial Hall in Wilmington, California. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Steve Madison def. JTG
* Juicy Finau def. 1 Called Manders
* Jai Vidal & Matt Vandagriff def. CLAS & Lucas Riley
* PCW ULTRA Light Heavyweight Championship: Jai Vidal def. Matt Vandagriff to win the vacant title.
* PCW ULTRA Women’s Championship: Viva Van def. Ruby Raze (c) to win the title.
* The Blood Hunter def. 2 Cold Scorpio
* PCW ULTRA Heavyweight Championship: Hammerstone (c) def. Alex Kane
* PCW ULTRA Tag Team Championships: Warbeast (Jacob Fatu & Josef Samael) (c) def. 5150 (Danny Limelight & Slice Boogie)
Congratulations to new ULTRA WOMAN Champ @HellBentVixen and new ULTRALIGHT Champion @TheJaiVidal, welcome to the legendary list of @PCWULTRA Champions. pic.twitter.com/WNGp60CEkS
— Tickets ON SALE NOW at PCWULTRA.com (@PCWULTRA) October 23, 2021
Hey @_denisesalcedo, great job introducing Ron Simmons at @PCWULTRA! Damn! pic.twitter.com/7hE2ZymgBD
— Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) October 23, 2021
AND NEWWWWW @PCWULTRA ULTRALIGHT Champion 🤯🔥🔥. #JAISEASON
( 📸: @socaluncensored ) pic.twitter.com/vGqOdfFydR
— Jai Vidal (@TheJaiVidal) October 23, 2021
@PCWULTRA live! from the ILWU Memorial Hall! @SAMOANWEREWOLF and @JosefSamael aka #WARBEAST defended their Ultra Tag Team Championships against LAX 5150 in an 'Unlimited Violence' match. Samael w/ a fireball-to-the-face and submission! #AndStill @ProRoundtable @BodyslamNet pic.twitter.com/Z3s16XlAGE
— Julian Smith (@ChemicalJulian) October 23, 2021