wrestling / News

PCW Ultra All Systems Go Results: Jacob Fatu In Main Event

October 23, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PCW Ultra

PCW Ultra held their event All Systems Go last night at the ILWU Memorial Hall in Wilmington, California. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Steve Madison def. JTG
* Juicy Finau def. 1 Called Manders
* Jai Vidal & Matt Vandagriff def. CLAS & Lucas Riley
* PCW ULTRA Light Heavyweight Championship: Jai Vidal def. Matt Vandagriff to win the vacant title.
* PCW ULTRA Women’s Championship: Viva Van def. Ruby Raze (c) to win the title.
* The Blood Hunter def. 2 Cold Scorpio
* PCW ULTRA Heavyweight Championship: Hammerstone (c) def. Alex Kane
* PCW ULTRA Tag Team Championships: Warbeast (Jacob Fatu & Josef Samael) (c) def. 5150 (Danny Limelight & Slice Boogie)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

PCW Ultra, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading