PCW Ultra All Systems Go Results: Jacob Fatu In Main Event

PCW Ultra held their event All Systems Go last night at the ILWU Memorial Hall in Wilmington, California. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Steve Madison def. JTG

* Juicy Finau def. 1 Called Manders

* Jai Vidal & Matt Vandagriff def. CLAS & Lucas Riley

* PCW ULTRA Light Heavyweight Championship: Jai Vidal def. Matt Vandagriff to win the vacant title.

* PCW ULTRA Women’s Championship: Viva Van def. Ruby Raze (c) to win the title.

* The Blood Hunter def. 2 Cold Scorpio

* PCW ULTRA Heavyweight Championship: Hammerstone (c) def. Alex Kane

* PCW ULTRA Tag Team Championships: Warbeast (Jacob Fatu & Josef Samael) (c) def. 5150 (Danny Limelight & Slice Boogie)