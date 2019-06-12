PCW Ultra Mind Crawler Lineup For This Friday: Lucha Bros In Action

PCW Ultra has their “Mind Crawler” event on 6/14/19 in Wilmington, California at the ILWU Memorial Hall, which will feature the Lucha Bros in tag action.

The group tells me that they will not be on FITE or any other live stream service for this one. It will be posted up on http://pcwondemand.com/ two weeks later.

Ultra Tag Team Champions and Defy Tag Team Champions WarBeast (Josef and Fatu) vs. Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix

Ultra Champion Mil Muertes vs. Sami Callihan

Ultra Women’s Champion Tessa Blanchard vs. Jordynne Grace

UltraLight Champion Jake Atlas vs. Trey Miguel

TJ Perkins vs. Adam Brooks in a #1 con. match for UltraLight Title.

Douglas James vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Ace Romero and Schaff vs. The One Percent

There will be a meet and greet with Gail Kim before the show.

Tickets for the show are available here.

They already announced a return date for 8/9/19. Tickets for that event are here.