Peacock Announces 20 Million Paid Subscribers In Earnings Report
Peacock has passed the 20 million paid subscriber mark, as announced by Comcast on Thursday. Deadline reports that the Comcast released its fourth quarter earnings report on Thursday, which noted that the streaming platform added 5 million paid subscribers in Q4 to cross the 20 million mark.
The subscriber count provided a bit of good news for Comcast in a difficult landscape for media companies over the last few months, and allowed Comcast to slightly beat Wall Street analysts’ estimates for the quarter. Comcast saw its revenue increase 6% to $9.9 billion thanks to Peacock and their theme parks, while ad revenue rose 4% thanks to Peacock ad revenue and Spanish coverage of the World Cup on Telemundo.
Peacock’s revenue for the year as a whole was $2.1 billion, $660 million of which came in the fourth quarter.
