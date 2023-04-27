wrestling / News
Peacock Hits 22 Million Subscribers In 2023 First Quarter
April 27, 2023 | Posted by
Comcast revealed their latest Peacock subscriber count during their Q1 2023 financial report. According to The Wrap, Comcast announced that Peacock added 2 million net paid subscribers in the past quarter to hit 22 million subscribers.
That total number is up 60% year-over-year from last year’s Q1 numbers. It was noted during the call that the growth in Q1 was slower than Q4 2022, when it added 5 million net paid subscribers.
Peacock is of course the home of WWE Network in the US.
