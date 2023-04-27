Peacock Hits 22 Million Subscribers In 2023 First Quarter

Comcast revealed their latest Peacock subscriber count during their Q1 2023 financial report. According to The Wrap, Comcast announced that Peacock added 2 million net paid subscribers in the past quarter to hit 22 million subscribers.

That total number is up 60% year-over-year from last year’s Q1 numbers. It was noted during the call that the growth in Q1 was slower than Q4 2022, when it added 5 million net paid subscribers.

Peacock is of course the home of WWE Network in the US.