Peacock Hits 24 Million Subscribers, Still Losing Money In Spite of Revenue Increase
July 27, 2023 | Posted by
Comcast has announced their quarterly earnings, which includes the financial information for WWE streaming home Peacock. Yahoo Finance reports that Peacock now has 24 million subscribers, which is an increase from last year’s 13 million. The revenue has climbed to $820 million, an 85% increase from last year.
However, the streaming service still reported a loss of $651 million.
