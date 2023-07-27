wrestling / News

Peacock Hits 24 Million Subscribers, Still Losing Money In Spite of Revenue Increase

July 27, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Peacock Logo Image Credit: NBCUniversal

Comcast has announced their quarterly earnings, which includes the financial information for WWE streaming home Peacock. Yahoo Finance reports that Peacock now has 24 million subscribers, which is an increase from last year’s 13 million. The revenue has climbed to $820 million, an 85% increase from last year.

However, the streaming service still reported a loss of $651 million.

