Peacock Adds Missing Episodes of WWF The Main Event to WWE Library

July 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Network Peacock

PWInsider reports that WWE has added some missing episodes of The Main Event specials from WWF into the WWE content library on Peacock. Those missing episodes can now be found in the Saturday Night’s Main Event archive on the streaming service.

