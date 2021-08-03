wrestling / News

Peacock Adds More ECW Cards, Coliseum Video Compilations, More to WWE Library

August 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider reports that WWE has added more shows to the WWE content library on Peacock, here’s what’s available including WWE Coliseum Video releases, classic ECW cards, and more:

* ECW The Night the Line Was Crossed 1994
* ECW Double Tables 1995
* ECW Heat Wave 1996
* The Smack ’em Whack ’em Coliseum Home Video
* UK Fan Favorites 1993 Coliseum Home Video
* Ultimate Warrior 1989 Coliseum Home Video
* 1994 The Undertaker Coliseum Home Video
* WWF World Tour 90-92 Coliseum Home Videos
* Wrestling Superheroes Coliseum Home Video
* The 2020 Dream Match Mania Special

