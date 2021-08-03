Peacock Adds More ECW Cards, Coliseum Video Compilations, More to WWE Library

– PWInsider reports that WWE has added more shows to the WWE content library on Peacock, here’s what’s available including WWE Coliseum Video releases, classic ECW cards, and more:

* ECW The Night the Line Was Crossed 1994

* ECW Double Tables 1995

* ECW Heat Wave 1996

* The Smack ’em Whack ’em Coliseum Home Video

* UK Fan Favorites 1993 Coliseum Home Video

* Ultimate Warrior 1989 Coliseum Home Video

* 1994 The Undertaker Coliseum Home Video

* WWF World Tour 90-92 Coliseum Home Videos

* Wrestling Superheroes Coliseum Home Video

* The 2020 Dream Match Mania Special