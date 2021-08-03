wrestling / News
Peacock Adds More ECW Cards, Coliseum Video Compilations, More to WWE Library
August 3, 2021 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that WWE has added more shows to the WWE content library on Peacock, here’s what’s available including WWE Coliseum Video releases, classic ECW cards, and more:
* ECW The Night the Line Was Crossed 1994
* ECW Double Tables 1995
* ECW Heat Wave 1996
* The Smack ’em Whack ’em Coliseum Home Video
* UK Fan Favorites 1993 Coliseum Home Video
* Ultimate Warrior 1989 Coliseum Home Video
* 1994 The Undertaker Coliseum Home Video
* WWF World Tour 90-92 Coliseum Home Videos
* Wrestling Superheroes Coliseum Home Video
* The 2020 Dream Match Mania Special
