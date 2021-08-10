Peacock Adds More NWA WCW TV Episodes to WWE Library, Roku App Updated

– PWInsider reports that Peacock is continuing to add more TV episodes and content to the WWE content library, including the following:

* More episodes of NWA World Championship Wrestling

* Additional installments of Clash of the Champions

* Triple H’s interview with WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger

Additionally, the Peacock app has been updated for Roku, similar to the version available on Android/Chromecast for Google TV users.