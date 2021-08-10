wrestling / News
Peacock Adds More NWA WCW TV Episodes to WWE Library, Roku App Updated
August 10, 2021 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Peacock is continuing to add more TV episodes and content to the WWE content library, including the following:
* More episodes of NWA World Championship Wrestling
* Additional installments of Clash of the Champions
* Triple H’s interview with WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger
Additionally, the Peacock app has been updated for Roku, similar to the version available on Android/Chromecast for Google TV users.
