Peacock Adds More NWA WCW TV Episodes to WWE Library, Roku App Updated

August 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider reports that Peacock is continuing to add more TV episodes and content to the WWE content library, including the following:

* More episodes of NWA World Championship Wrestling
* Additional installments of Clash of the Champions
* Triple H’s interview with WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger

Additionally, the Peacock app has been updated for Roku, similar to the version available on Android/Chromecast for Google TV users.

