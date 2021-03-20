wrestling / News

Peacock Adds Skip Intro Feature for Select WWE Content

March 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Peacock

– Per PWInsider, Peacock has apparently added a “skip intro” feature on demand for WWE content. It appeared to be active for select content on the app for Google Chrome, but not yet for the whole library. Additionally, the feature appears to be limited to just the browser version at the moment.

