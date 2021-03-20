wrestling / News
Peacock Adds Skip Intro Feature for Select WWE Content
March 20, 2021 | Posted by
– Per PWInsider, Peacock has apparently added a “skip intro” feature on demand for WWE content. It appeared to be active for select content on the app for Google Chrome, but not yet for the whole library. Additionally, the feature appears to be limited to just the browser version at the moment.
More Trending Stories
- Mick Foley to Make a Case For Inducting Lex Luger Into WWE Hall of Fame
- Daniel Bryan On Potentially Being Added To WrestleMania 37 Main Event, Roman Reigns Match At WWE Fastlane
- Eric Bischoff Reveals Who He Wants To Induct Him In WWE Hall of Fame
- Note On Charlotte Flair Reportedly Wanting Angle With Andrade