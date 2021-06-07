Peacock Arriving on Samsung TVs This Week

Peacock is making its way to Samsung smart TVs this week thanks to a new carriage deal. Deadline reports that NBCUniversal has set an agreement with Samsung and that the streaming service — including its WWE content, will go live on Samsung starting on Tuesday.

Samsung’s video platform reaches 45 million platforms. Peacock is now available on most major services, with Amazon Fire TV being the exception. Both sides are said to be in talks, with the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in a month and a half likely to give them an impetus to find a deal.

“Samsung is a powerful platform and we are excited to bring Peacock to millions of their dedicated streamers across the country,” said Maggie McLean Suniewick, President, Business Development and Partnerships, Peacock.