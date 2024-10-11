wrestling / News

Peacock Reportedly Believes WWE Will Move Remaining Content To Netflix

October 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Peacock Logo Image Credit: NBCUniversal

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the feeling going around Peacock is that WWE will be moving their content to Netflix in early 2026. That is when the company’s streaming deal with Peacock will expire. WWE already has RAW on Netflix starting this January.

However, it was noted that this is not a ‘done deal’ as WWE will be looking to get the best offer when the time comes.

