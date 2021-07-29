Peacock Has Hit Over 50 Million Subscribers

Deadline and Variety report that Peacock has now hit over 50 million subscribers, which was revealed when Comcast shared their numbers for Q2 2021. The specific number is 54 million signups, ahead of the company’s international rollout this year as a free addition to Sky’s satellite station in Europe.

Total revenue for Comcast rose 28% to $28.5 billion, while overall revenue for NBCU went up 39% to $7.9 billion. Revenue for Universal Studios (helped by the release of F9) went up 8% to $2.2 billion. Peacock had a loss of $363 million.