wrestling / News
Peacock Has Technical Issues For WWE Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show
June 20, 2021 | Posted by
Peacock had a technical issue as the Kickoff Show began for WWE Hell in a Cell. During tonight’s pre-show, several users (here at 411 and otherwise, per Twitter) tried accessing Peacock only to get a message that there were “no more CDNs to cycle.”
The issue was resolved in about 15 minutes and the Kickoff Show picked up in progress.
