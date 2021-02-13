Peacock Hiring New Manager For WWE Network

Peacock has announced that they are looking to hire a new WWE Network manager as the streaming service will be the excusive home to the Network starting March 18.

The responsibilities portion reads: “We’re growing our team of smart, hungry, and upbeat doers who crave the chance to build something new at the epicenter of content, tech, and culture. Now, we need fearless leaders and pop-culture fiends to help build out our WWE user experience — so if you can name all of Mick Foley’s characters or know why Charlotte Flair claims to be “Born to Conquer,” then you should come smell what the Peacock is cooking.”

* Create and maintain the WWE homepage.

* Schedule VOD promotions in-sync with the entire WWE linear programming slate.

* Assist in the creation of collections, copy, and metadata for WWE assets.

* Be a subject matter expert in all aspects of the WWE universe.

* Ensure that key metadata is present on all WWE content. This includes wrestlers, story lines, themes, match types, and more.

* Identify curation opportunities to expand visibility of long form and short form content.

* Coordinate asset delivery with internal and external teams to ensure timely promotion

* Analyze data to make educated decisions on curation tactics.

* Project manage live streams of key events throughout the year.

The applicant is expected to have at least three years of experience managing title operations or publishing at a large-scale editorial, e-commerce or video service.