Peacock Hypes Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell Event

Peacock has sent out a press release hyping Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell event, which happens at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. The main event will be Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins inside the Hell in a Cell.

HELL IN A CELL STREAMS LIVE ON PEACOCK THIS WEEKEND

WWE’s Hell in a Cell streams live only on Peacock this Sunday, June 5. Following Cody Rhodes’ victories over Seth “Freakin” Rollins at WrestleMania and WrestleMania Backlash, this year’s event features a trilogy bout between the two in a Hell in a Cell match.

Additional matches include Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair v. Asuka v. Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley v. Omos & MVP, Ezekiel v. Kevin Owens, Finn Bálor, AJ Styles & Liv Morgan v. The Judgment Day, and more.

The kickoff show will begin streaming at 7PM ET, with the main event beginning at 8PM ET on Sunday, only on Peacock.

In addition to live events, Peacock Premium subscribers can stream thousands of hours of on-demand programming from WWE including original series, groundbreaking documentaries, and fan favorite shows from the WWE archives. Plus, Peacock Original WWE Evil from Executive Producer John Cena, which dives into the minds of some of the most diabolical antagonists in WWE history, is streaming now.

To learn more about WWE on Peacock, please visit peacocktv.com/sports/WWE.

About Peacock

Peacock is NBCUniversal’s streaming service. Peacock delivers a world-class slate of exclusive originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, plus critically acclaimed films from the vaults of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, and Hollywood’s biggest studios. In addition, Peacock taps into NBCUniversal’s unmatched ability to deliver a broad range of compelling topical content across news, sports, late-night, Spanish-language, and reality. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.