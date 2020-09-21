Peacock Launches On Roku, List of Available WWE Content

NBC’s Peacock streaming service has officially launched on Roku after a previous dispute between the two companies. That means WWE fans have a new outlet for content, as there are several programs from WWE on the service. They include:

– Best of WWE compilations for Steve Austin, Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Randy Savage, Brock Lesnar and Wrestlemania. Some are in two parts.

– 25 Years of Triple H: Game Changing Matches

– Steve Austin Broken Skull Sessions. Season one feature the Undertaker and Goldberg while season two includes Kane, Big Show, Bret Hart, Ric Flair

– WWE Untold. Season one looks at Undertaker and Mankind’s Hell in a Cell Match, How Eddie Guerrero Became a SmackDown Legend. Season Two features The second coming of ECW, How Sting Finally Debuted in WWE,The Failed Relaunch of WCW, Shane and Angle’s Brutal Battle, Team Hell No is on Fire, That’s Gotta Be Kane!, Sting’s Last Stand. Season Three features Rey, Eddie & The Rumble, Rodzilla Runs Wild, Angle vs. HBK, I am The Game

– WWE The Monday Night War

– Season one of WWE Ruthless Aggression

– Wrestlemania Rewind