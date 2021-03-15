Peacock Now Listing WWE Content As ‘Coming Soon’

NBCUniversal is preparing to launch the WWE Network on Peacock later this week, listing several WWE events in its “coming soon” section. As you can see below, the service is listing Summerslam 2020, Survivor Series 2020, this year’s Elimination Chamber and King of the Ring 2000 in the carousel.

The network launches on Peacock on March 18th, and the standalone Network in the US will be shuttered on April 4th. You can get full details here.