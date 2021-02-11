Peacock Looking To Hire New Platform Manager for WWE Content

Peacock has a new job listing in which they are seeking a new Manager of Platform Editorial for their WWE content. Peacock is set to become the exclusive US home of the WWE Network, with the change happening in March.

Meet Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new, wildly entertaining streaming service that combines timeless shows and movies with timely news, sports and pop-culture.

We’re growing our team of smart, hungry, and upbeat doers who crave the chance to build something new at the epicenter of content, tech, and culture. Now, we need fearless leaders and pop-culture fiends to help build out our WWE user experience — so if you can name all of Mick Foley’s characters or know why Charlotte Flair claims to be “Born to Conquer,” then you should come smell what the Peacock is cooking.

Description

NBCUniversal is hiring a Manager of Platform Editorial to join a rock-solid team responsible for publishing live streams, curating collections and playlists and identifying high performance highlights from the WWE’s vast and growing library. We are seeking a cool-headed, detail-obsessed operator who is adept at managing the ebb and flow of a massive schedule and extensive video pipeline. The ideal candidate will have demonstrable experience driving engagement with complex marquee events but must also be able curate and promote the content from historical assets and all brands associated to the WWE. This will involve identifying key metadata that can enhance the user experience, building out a WWE hub within the Peacock platform, staying on top of current storylines, and ensuring that every fanatic can find their favorite superstars with ease.

The Editorial team is tasked with curating the Peacock content offering across all products and audience segments, including merchandising live events and related publishing operations. It is a 24/7 operation responsible for updating content based on performance, programming tactics and events unfolding in real time, working in coordination with the Video Operations, Product, Marketing and Customer Support teams in addition to other stakeholders.

The successful candidate for this role will bring hands-on experience managing complex digital publishing projects – including digital streams from live televised sports events and extensive content libraries – along with an aptitude with a variety of content management systems and a sense of personal responsibility for the accuracy of their work. To excel in this role, you must be able to set and meet deadlines for publishing large volumes of content, prioritize based on data and communicate fluently with Video Operations, Product, Marketing and Programming teams.

Responsibilities

Create and maintain the WWE homepage.

Schedule VOD promotions in-sync with the entire WWE linear programming slate.

Assist in the creation of collections, copy, and metadata for WWE assets.

Be a subject matter expert in all aspects of the WWE universe.

Ensure that key metadata is present on all WWE content. This includes wrestlers, story lines, themes, match types, and more.

Identify curation opportunities to expand visibility of long form and short form content.

Coordinate asset delivery with internal and external teams to ensure timely promotion

Analyze data to make educated decisions on curation tactics.

Project manage live streams of key events throughout the year.

Qualifications/Requirements

• At least 3 years of experience managing title operations or publishing at a large-scale editorial, e-commerce or video service.

• Demonstrable ability to manage an ever-changing content pipeline 7 days a week.

• Excellent writing and presentation skills.

• The ability to manage a small team and work closely with a variety of other teams.

• A history of establishing KPIs and targets, and then working to hit those goals.

• A passion for professional wrestling, sports, news, television and movies.

• Ability to work at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York or Universal City, Los Angeles, CA