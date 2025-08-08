Peacock Price Increases Set To Take Effect This Month

Peacock’s previously-announced price increases will take effect later this month. The streaming service has announced that it price increases for Premium and Premium plus tiers will officially take effect for subscribers on their next billing date on or after August 22nd.

The Premium tier is going from $7.99 a month to $10.99 a month, or $79.99 to $109.99 for annual subscribers. The Premium Plus tier is going from $13.99 to $16.99, or from $139.99 to $169.99 for annual subs.

The price increases, which were announced on July 23rd, are taking effect shortly after it was announced that WWE’s PLEs will move to ESPN next year. It has not yet been made clear where NXT PLEs and archived WWE content will go — i.e. if they will stay with Peacock or find a new home.