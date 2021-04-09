Peacock Removes Goldust Segment From 1997 RAW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Peacock has removed another moment from WWE footage that will air on their service, as a Goldust segment has been pulled. This is due to the fact that Goldust wore black paint on his face at the time. According to Wrestling Inc, the segment is from the November 24, 1997 episode of RAW, in which Goldust introduces Luna Vachon to the WWE audience.

Peacock has been reviewing 17,000 hours of content to see that it matches their standards and practices. At this time, it seems only racially insensitive content has been removed, including Roddy Piper wearing black paint on half of his body at Wrestlemania VI, a moment from Survivor Series 2005 in which Vince McMahon uses the N word, and the segment from the July 6, 1998 in which DX mocks the Nation of Domination. That latter segment featured blackface as well.