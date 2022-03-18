wrestling / News
Peacock Reportedly Upgrades Its WWE Section With Easier Navigation
PWInsider reports that Peacock has upgraded its WWE section with a new navigation bar called ‘All Things WWE’, which makes it easier to find content. It includes the following sections:
WWE: Takes you back to the main WWE page.
RAW: Recent TV episodes, curated episodes from the archive, episodes of RAW Talk and more.
Smackdown: Recent TV episodes, curated episodes from the archive, episodes of Talking Smack and more.
NXT: Recent TV episodes of NXT and NXT UK, curated playlist looking at alumni and early episodes.
WCW: PPVs, TV, curated carousels for Monday Nitro, original content with WCW alumni like Goldberg and the nWo.
Originals: Documentary specials and Coliseum Home Video Classics.
Superstars: Curated playlists of Youtube clips of current talent and alumni.
ECW: PPVs, TV, documentaries, curated playlists, and a breakdown from A-Z of all content.
Territories: AWA, World-Class Championship Wrestling, Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Mid-South, Southpaw Regional and Smoky Mountain Wrestling.
In Ring: WWE, NXT, ECW, WCW, more.
