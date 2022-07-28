Peacock Reveals Q2 2022 Earnings, Operated At $467 Million Loss

Comcast, the parent company of NBC Universal, has announced the second quarter 2022 earnings for Peacock, which operated at a $467 million loss. Peacock is the exclusive streaming home of WWE in the United States.

The subscription service currently has 13 million paid subscribers, the same as last quarter, so there has been no growth. The first quarter had an increase from 9 million paid to 13. Meanwhile, active users dropped from 28 million to 27 million.

Comcast mentioned why they thought the next quarter would be better, but did not mention WWE. Instead, they hyped The World Cup, Sunday Night Football, theatrical films like Jurassic World: Dominion and NBC-owned content moving for Peacock from Hulu this year.