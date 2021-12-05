Peacock Sends Out Advisory Regarding WWE NXT WarGames Livestream

– PWInsider reports that Peacock sent an email earlier today advising viewers on tonight’s WWE NXT WarGames event. The email noted that fans will not be able to restart or rewind the livestream. It stated the following:

“On most devices, you will not be able to restart and rewind the livestream of NXT WarGames, so be sure to start watching live at 8E/5P. Kickoff Show starts at 7E/4P. Full replay, including rewind functionality, of NXT WarGames will be available following the conclusion of the livestream event.”

WWE NXT WarGames 2021 is set for later tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. It will be broadcast live on the Peacock service in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else. Remember to tune into 411’s live coverage of the event.