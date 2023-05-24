Peacock Offering Special Deal For a Year Of Premium Plan

Peacock is offering a deal for fans to get a year of Peacock Premium for new and returning customers. PWInsider reports that the streaming platform sent an email to entice new and returning viewers to get a year of the Premium service for $19.99 using the code SUMMEROFPEACOCK.

The deal is a limited time offer and after a year it will be $49.99 a year or the then-current retail price. You can still cancel at any time, and the offer does not include current Peacock Premium and Premium Plus subscribers.