wrestling / News
Peacock Offering Special Deal For a Year Of Premium Plan
May 24, 2023 | Posted by
Peacock is offering a deal for fans to get a year of Peacock Premium for new and returning customers. PWInsider reports that the streaming platform sent an email to entice new and returning viewers to get a year of the Premium service for $19.99 using the code SUMMEROFPEACOCK.
The deal is a limited time offer and after a year it will be $49.99 a year or the then-current retail price. You can still cancel at any time, and the offer does not include current Peacock Premium and Premium Plus subscribers.
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Thinks Luther Reigns Could’ve Been A Big Star In WWE If He Wasn’t Lazy
- D-Von Dudley Initially Thought The ‘Whassup’ Headbutt Was Dumb, Vince McMahon Overruled Him
- Dustin Rhodes Slams Brock Lesnar for Beating Up Cody Rhodes on WWE Raw
- Trish Stratus in Purple Gown, Chelsea Green, Kayla Braxton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos