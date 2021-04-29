Peacock Subscriptions Rise In Q1 2021, Comcast Credits WWE

Comcast has released their Q1 earnings report, which credits WWE (as well as The Office) for a recent boost in Peacock subscriptions. During the first quarter of this year, Peacock received nine million members, bringing the total to 42 million. Comcast did not detail how many of these were paid subscriptions or those using the free tier.

The only mention of WWE was contained in the Q1 highlights. It reads: “Peacock Has 42 Million Sign-Ups to Date Across the U.S., Benefiting from the Recent Addition of Exclusive Domestic Streaming Rights to WWE Network and The Office.”

WWE Network came to the Peacock on March 18, while The Office became exclusive to the service on January 1. Peacock will have the entire WWE library available for fans by Summerslam.

The Verge noted in their analysis that the amount of new subscribers had dropped since last quarter. There were eleven million sign-ups in Q4 2020 and 10 million before the service launched.