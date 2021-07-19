wrestling / News
Peacock Suffers Glitches During WWE Money in the Bank
Tonight’s episode of WWE Money in the Bank didn’t exactly go off without a hitch, as the show suffered glitches leading into the men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. The livestream began buffering shortly into the segment before featuring Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura, and continued throughout the entrances for the men’s match.
The issue was resolved during the final entrance, Drew McIntyre’s, and led to Peacock trending on Twitter due to fans complaining about the issues. You can see some videos from Twitter showing the issue below:
Trying to watch @WWE #MITB on @peacockTV be like this… and no one is fixing it… I want a refund! pic.twitter.com/8PJQICheOp
— Jeff "Swift" Saxton (@JeffSaxtonVlogs) July 19, 2021
I LOVE PEACOCK SO MUCH THIS IS DEFINITELY WORTH THE SWITCH FROM THE NETWORK #MITB pic.twitter.com/DYZOkBn5Br
— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) July 19, 2021
