Peacock Announces WWE Programming Schedule For WrestleMania 37 Week
Peacock has revealed the full slate of WWE programming for WrestleMania 37 week, which will include the premiere of WWE Chronicle: Edge, new episodes of The Best of WWE, and much more.
Here’s the full release on the programming schedule for next week leading up to WrestleMania 37:
WrestleMania Week on Peacock is filled with live events, all-new episodes and specials beginning this Monday, April 5.
Highlights include the premiere of WWE Chronicle: Edge, new episodes of The Best of WWE celebrating WrestleMania history, NXT TakeOver Night 1 and 2 and the WWE Hall of Fame. The week will culminate with WrestleMania, the two-night pop culture extravaganza streaming exclusively on Peacock on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 at 8 pm ET. The WWE Network channel on Peacock will stream the live WrestleMania Watch Along both Saturday and Sunday night for free.
The schedule of WrestleMania Week programming on WWE Network and Peacock is as follows:
MONDAY, APRIL 5
The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania in the 1990s
Raw Talk – Streaming LIVE at 11 p.m. ET
TUESDAY, APRIL 6
Prime Target: Cole vs. O’Reilly
Making WWE: Jason Robinson
The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania in the 2000s
WWE Hall of Fame 2020 and 2021 Induction Ceremonies – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7
The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania in the 2010s
WWE’s The Bump – Streaming LIVE at 10 a.m. ET.
Special Presentation: NXT TakeOver Night 1 Pre-Show– Streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET
Special Presentation: NXT TakeOver Night 1– Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET
THURSDAY, APRIL 8
WWE NXT UK Prelude
This Week in WWE
Special Presentation: NXT TakeOver Night 2 Pre-Show– Streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET
Special Presentation: NXT TakeOver Night 2– Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET
FRIDAY, APRIL 9
The Best of WWE: Best of WrestleMania Main Events
205 Live – Streaming LIVE at 10 p.m. ET
SATURDAY, APRIL 10
EVOLVE 8
ICW Fight Club 167
wXw We Love Wrestling #6
PROGRESS Chapter 108
Talking Smack
WWE Chronicle: Edge
WWE’s The Bump – Streaming LIVE at 1 p.m. ET.
WrestleMania Kickoff Night 1 – Streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET
WrestleMania Night 1 – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET
WrestleMania Night 1 Watch Along – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET
SUNDAY, APRIL 11
Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions
WWE’s The Bump – Streaming LIVE at 1 p.m. ET
WrestleMania Kickoff Night 2 – Streaming LIVE at 7 p.m. ET
WrestleMania Night 2 – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET
WrestleMania Night 2 Watch Along – Streaming LIVE at 8 p.m. ET
