Penelope Ford, Kip Sabian Reveal They Suffered A Miscarriage Last Year
March 31, 2023 | Posted by
Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian have released a new video in which they revealed that they suffered a miscarriage last year. The two posted the video to YouTube on Friday in which they discuss the traumatic experience and say that they want to get their story out there because people don’t talk about miscarriages. They noted that the miscarriage took place at about 10 weeks and that it and the surgery are why Ford has been away from the ring. You can see the full video below.
On behalf of 411, our deepest condolences to Sabian, Ford and their family.
