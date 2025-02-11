Penelope Ford Praises the Talent of Kris Statlander

– During an appearance on this week’s AEW Unrestricted, AEW wrestler Penelope Ford discussed former AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander, who she had high praise for. Ford commented on Statlander as being one one of the strongest women on the roster.

Penelope Ford and Kris Statlander have wrestled against each other multiple times over the years in AEW. Most recently Statlander defeated Ford on Christmas Collision in December. Ford said on Statlander (via WrestlingInc.com) “I used to do a lot of intergender wrestling, and with her, I just feel like there’s just things that you could do with Statlander that you don’t get the opportunity to do with many other people because she’s just so strong. She’s so talented.”

Penelope Ford was recently in action on last Saturday’s AEW Collision, losing to Thunder Rosa. Kris Statlander last wrestled in the AEW Women’s World Title #1 Contendership Casino Gauntlet match on the Maximum Carnage edition of Dynamite last month, which was won by Toni Storm.