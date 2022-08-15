wrestling / News
Penelope Ford Returns On This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wresting has announced nine matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation, which includes the return of Penelope Ford. Ford hasn’t wrestled for AEW since January. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The matches include:
* Penelope Ford vs. Heather Reckless
* Serena Deeb vs. Sierra
* The Dark Order (10, Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and John Silver) vs. TUG Cooper, Drew System, Rylie Jackson & Adam Grace
* Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Travis Titan & Arik Cannon
* The Acclaimed vs. Justin Fowler & JT Energy
* Julia Hart vs. Free-Range Kara
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Cezar Bononi
* Private Party vs. Jah-C & JDX
* Hikaru Shida & Thunderstorm vs. Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir & Emi Sakura
