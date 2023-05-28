Penelope Ford Shares Message Regarding Her Miscarriage

– AEW’s Penelope Ford shared a message on her Instagram speaking about the miscarriage she suffered last year. She also shares how she was touched by Carmella’s own journey about her worries regarding her current pregnancy after previously suffering two miscarriages. You can read the comments she shared regarding her story below:

“As I lie in bed next to my husband right now, I think of what could have been, and how hurt we still feel in silence because of “what could have been, would’ve been”. I feel personally touched by Carmella’s post a few days ago of all her worries during their current pregnancy… I couldn’t imagine the fear they felt, but we celebrate their rainbow baby 💕 all we know is how I felt finding out and being pregnant than suddenly feeling like no one was home anymore, was one of the most absolutely terrible feelings out there. These are all my photos except the comparison I had of my belly at 10 weeks to a YouTuber’s belly at 10 week with twins, which we were so convinced we were having, because, I mean we were the same size!… however it was a fibroid the size of a cantaloupe accompanying our baby, which caused the miscarriage. I had it removed for our future pregnancies, the scars reminding me everyday of what happened. We like to believe this baby made us aware of the issue that would have caused complications with them and any future babies had we not removed it, and somehow we mentally form some sort of idea of them being some blessing in disguise that was here for a short time for its future siblings that’d be here for a long time. I also want to extend a thank you to those who reached out and shared their experiences and I was unable to respond because I felt so personally touched by all the kind words you all sent and shared, just mentally I wasn’t and still not there to connect with the matter, and I’m sorry for feeling that way just like I feel sorry for myself for somehow feeling like this is all my fault, even when I know it is not.”