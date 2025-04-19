wrestling / News
Penn & Teller Appear at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver, Make Lexis King’s Heritage Cup Disappear
April 19, 2025 | Posted by
– Veteran magicians Penn & Teller made a surprise appearance tonight at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver in Las Vegas. They appeared in a TV segment with Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King, performing a trick by making King’s Heritage Cup disappear. Teller even appeared wearing a Yeet shirt and threw in some yeet motions for good measure. You can view a clip of the segment below:
Great to see you, @pennjillette and @MrTeller!
Sorry about what happened though, @LexisKingWWE… YEET! 🏆 😂#StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/YdSCRRQyaW
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025
