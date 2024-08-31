– Philadelphia Governor Josh Shapiro shared a Q&A post on his X account yesterday, where the governor claimed that WrestleMania would be coming to Pennsylvania later in 2026. The social media post has since been deleted.

In the initial Q&A video post, Governor Shapiro spoke about several events coming to Pennsylvania later in 2026, indicating WrestleMania would be once again coming to Philadelphia. When asked about what major events were coming to Pennsylvania in two years, he stated (via Fightful), “So get this, in Philly, we’ve got the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, we got the FIFA World Cup, we got WrestleMania, we got a little golf action, the PGA Championship, and if you go over to Pittsburgh, we’ve got the NFL Draft and a lot more cool stuff happening all across Pennsylvania in the year 2026 for USA 250.”

WWE has yet to officially announce a location for the major show in 2026, which would be WrestleMania 42. WrestleMania 41 is being held in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium from April 19-20, 2025. It was announced last month that WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H and WWE President Nick Khan met with the mayor of London about bringing WrestleMania to London, but the year was not specified.

WWE previously held this year’s WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania earlier this year. WrestleMania XV was also held in the city in 1999. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported on the news that WWE representatives said they weren’t ready to reveal a location for the premium live event in 2026. Sources were also reportedly surprised to hear the governor reveal that information this week.

Sapp adds that WWE is still nailing down some locations for upcoming events, but the premium live event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania isn’t confirmed yet. WWE is also reportedly still leveraging certain locations and events at the moment.

Regarding WrestleMania 2026 in Philly: People I spoke to were surprised to hear that put out there and people in WWE simply said they weren't prepared to reveal a location. WWE has been nailing down some locations ahead of time, but this one isn't quite confirmed. There are… — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 31, 2024

PWInsider also reports that several sources within WWE were surprised across the board by Governor Shapiro stating that WrestleMania 42 would be held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and they stated it was not something that had been discussed internally. Additionally, a well-placed source who would be involved in the event informed PWInsider that the location for WrestleMania 42 has not been set in stone yet.

The sources within WWE speculated to PWInsider that Shapiro possibly meant WWE as a whole, not WrestleMania itself, and he might have misspoken. However, they reportedly weren’t sure if that was the case.