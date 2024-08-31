Pennsylvania Governor’s Office Denies Wrestlemania Will Be There In 2026

As reported this morning, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro shared a video which teased that Wrestlemania is coming to the state in 2026. The event was included among other events coming to the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh like the MLB All Star Game and the NFL Draft. However, the tweet was later deleted. The Governor’s office sent a statement to Fightful to deny that they will host Wrestlemania in 2026. The comment came from Manuel Bonder, Spokesman for Governor Shapiro.

The statement reads: “This statement was mistaken, and we apologize for the confusion amid all the incredible events Pennsylvania is excited to host in 2026. While WrestleMania won’t be here in ‘26, we look forward to continuing to work with WWE and wrestling fans all across our Commonwealth to bring more great events to PA in the future.”