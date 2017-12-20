Penta 0M vs. Rey Fenix & More Set For January MLW Event

– MLW has announced the following for their January 8th event…

* Penta 0M vs. Rey Fenix

* Jimmy Havoc vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland

* MVP vs. Low Ki in a “Superfight presented by Stokely Hathaway and Black Friday Management”

* Matt Riddle & Jeff Cobb vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & Seth Petruzelli

* Also appearing are Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara (with Salina de la Renta), MJF, Brody King, Santana Garrett, Jimmy Yuta, Jason Cade, Barrington Hughes, Rhett Giddins, The Dirty Blondes and more.

– MLW has dates set in Orlando for 2/8, 3/8, 5/10, 7/12, 9/6 and 11/8. They will also be running their third annual Walemania event over WrestleMania week in New Orleans.

Credit: PWinsider.com