Penta Comments On Facing Bron Breakker, Says He’s One Of the Best In The World
February 3, 2025 | Posted by
In an interview with Love Wrestling (via Fightful), Penta spoke about a possible match with WWE Intercontinental champion Bron Breakker, who he said was one of the best in the world. Penta and Breakker had a face-off on the most recent episode of WWE RAW.
He said: “Yeah, to be honest, he is one of the best wrestlers in the world. He is a beast in the ring. I like [to] face this kind of wrestlers because [it makes] Penta becomes more aggressive, more violent. But why not? But step by step.”
