Penta Says He Is Very Comfortable As A Singles Wrestler, Explains How He’s Different In A Tag Team
February 5, 2025
In an interview with SHAK Wrestling (via Fightful), Penta spoke about his current singles run in WWE and how it differs from his work as a tag team wrestler with his brother Fenix.
He said: “I’m very comfortable because Penta myself in the ring is more aggressive, more violent, more different style around the world. But when my brother is with me with the tag team, it’s different, more dynamic, more special, more high-flyer. This is the difference, but I feel comfortable with both.“
