– During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, WWE Superstar Penta discussed competing in the men’s Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025, his goals in WWE, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Penta on competing at the Royal Rumble: “The truth is, I’m ready. No matter who is in the ring, no matter how many years they have in this company, no matter what he won, no matter who is in the ring, the thing is, Penta is ready because this is my new era, this is my new career. Now, only on my mind is 29 guys versus me.”

On if he will be able to eliminate Rey Mysterio in the Rumble: “Wow, I don’t know. But just thinking, I am excited. In the Royal Rumble, anything is possible. I love Rey. Bro, this is the truth. In the ring, I love Rey, I respect Rey, everything about Rey, but in the ring, sorry Rey. If Rey [gets] in my way in the ring, sorry Rey, but this is my time. I love Rey, but I love myself more. I want to say something. I don’t want to be the next Rey Mysterio. I want to be the first Penta El Zero Miedo in WWE. I love Rey. [There will] never [be] another Rey. For this reason, I want to be the first Penta.”

Penta competes in the men’s Rumble match later today at the WWE Royal Rumble. The premium live event will be held at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.