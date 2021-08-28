Penta El Zero M Says AEW Is Very Important To Him, Talks Potential All Out Match

Penta El Zero M and Rey Horus could be headed to AEW All Out for a tag team title shot, and Penta discussed the potential match and his AEW experience in a new interview. Penta spoke with Sports Illustrated and you can check out the highlights below:

On their match with the Varsity Blonds : “Pillman and Garrison are very good. They’re not better than us. This is going to be a great fight, and we have a special opportunity. We’re going to show why we’re so hungry. Those tag team championships should be ours, and it doesn’t matter what we have to do; all that’s in my mind is winning.”

On his experience in AEW thus far: “AEW is very important to me. Tony Khan is a great human being and AEW makes us feel like we are family. When you know that the boss is a great person, then you are happy and go out to fight with all the energy in your soul. I know that I am an important pillar in AEW, but I still want to go further and accomplish more.”

On potentially facing the Young Bucks at All Out: “Matt and Nick Jackson are our greatest rivals, and we have so much history with them in AEW and from the independent world. We are both brothers, and we all have a passion for wrestling, but there is a difference between us and The Young Bucks. It is not for show. Winning titles means everything to us. We will fight to the death for that championship. Our biggest motivation is that we are indebted to all our fans. This time, we will show them it is different. This time, we are better prepared. We will show why we’re the best tag team in the universe.”