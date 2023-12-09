Penta El Zero M & Komander vs. Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang Set For Tonight’s AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced a tag team match for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. Penta El Zero Miedo and Komander will team up against Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW Continental Classic: Andrade El Idolo (1-0-0) vs. Bryan Danielson (2-0-0)

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Claudio Castagnoli (1-1-0) vs. Eddie Kingston (0-2-0)

* Ethan Page vs. Kenny Omega

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Willow Nightingale

* Wardlow vs. Willie Mack

* Penta El Zero Miedo & Komander vs. Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang

* We’ll hear from FTW Champion Hook