Penta El Zero M Says People Criticize His Style Because They Can’t Do It

In an interview with the RRBG Podcast (via Fightful, Penta El Zero Miedo said that people criticize his in-ring style and the lucha style because they can’t do it themselves.

He said: “These people criticize it because they can’t do it. If they could, they would. So if there’s someone criticizing my style it’s because they don’t know how to do it or they can’t physically do it. So the easiest thing to do is criticize it. We respect their view if they don’t like it but I think for this business if you really want to be a star, you have to manage all the styles. Old school, aerial, aggressive. You can’t limit yourself with one style. Like, ‘Oh no, I’m just old school. I only know 500 submissions and that’s all I do.’ So from my point of view, you are limiting yourself. They are limiting themselves by just doing submission and having no flying. A wrestler that is well prepared will do everything. I got into extreme wrestling because they made me. I did say I wanted to be extreme, but if you hit me with a pipe, then I’m hitting you with a bigger one. It wasn’t something I wanted, I never said I wanted to be an extreme wrestler, that style is very dangerous and I respect it a lot. The people that only do extreme wrestling, I respect them a lot because they are doing double and triple amount of damage to your body than normal. I like it, but not enough to do it every eight days. Our investment is our bodies, if we don’t take care of it, our careers are over.“