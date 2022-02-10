Penta El Zero M Teases Gimmick Change On AEW Dynamite

It looks as if Penta El Zero M will be undergoing a change to his gimmick, which was teased on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s episode saw Penta and Alex Marvez head to a graveyard, where it was suggested that Malakai Black’s misting has caused a change in the wrestler. We then saw a darker mask taken from the grave before the video was cut off.

You can see a clip from the segment below: