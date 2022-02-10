wrestling / News
Penta El Zero M Teases Gimmick Change On AEW Dynamite
February 9, 2022 | Posted by
It looks as if Penta El Zero M will be undergoing a change to his gimmick, which was teased on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s episode saw Penta and Alex Marvez head to a graveyard, where it was suggested that Malakai Black’s misting has caused a change in the wrestler. We then saw a darker mask taken from the grave before the video was cut off.
You can see a clip from the segment below:
Penta oscuro is back!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/FRnh2S2dmP
— PENTA EL ZERO M (@PENTAELZEROM) February 10, 2022
